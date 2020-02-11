Less than a minute

Coronavirus disease gets new name

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has on Tuesday named coronavirus, “Covid-19”.

Okay.ng understands that the agency announced the new name through its official handle (@WHO) on Twitter.

The tweet reads: “we now have a name for 2019nCov disease.

“The new name is COVID-19.

“The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease.”

According to the Chinese government, a total of 42,638 cases have been confirmed and 1,016 people have died in the country.

The outbreak has also spread to 28 countries so far.