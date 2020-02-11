News
Coronavirus disease gets new name
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has on Tuesday named coronavirus, “Covid-19”.
Okay.ng understands that the agency announced the new name through its official handle (@WHO) on Twitter.
The tweet reads: “we now have a name for 2019nCov disease.
“The new name is COVID-19.
“The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease.”
According to the Chinese government, a total of 42,638 cases have been confirmed and 1,016 people have died in the country.
The outbreak has also spread to 28 countries so far.