News

Coronavirus disease gets new name

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. February 11, 2020
Less than a minute
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive — GETTY IMAGES

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has on Tuesday named coronavirus, “Covid-19”.

Okay.ng understands that the agency announced the new name through its official handle (@WHO) on Twitter.

The tweet reads: “we now have a name for 2019nCov disease.

“The new name is COVID-19.

“The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease.”

According to the Chinese government, a total of 42,638 cases have been confirmed and 1,016 people have died in the country.

The outbreak has also spread to 28 countries so far.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close