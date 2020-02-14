Former Chelsea head coach told me that I was rubbish – Kurt Zouma reveals

French International defender, Kurt Zouma, has revealed that former Chelsea head coach, Jose Mourinho once called him “rubbish”.

The 25-year-old failed to impress under the Portuguese manager who signed him from St Etienne in 2014.

Zouma disclosed that Mourinho called him into his office after that the losing 3-1, away from home and gave him a dressing down.

However, Zouma has become a mainstay for Frank Lampard’s team, playing 20 league matches.

Speaking in an interview with RMC Sport, Zouma said:

“I cannot remember which match we were playing, we were losing 3-1, away from home.

“The following day, he [Mourinho] catches up with me, he takes me to his office, and he asks me if I am ok. I said yes, he asked me if I was sure.

“I said yes again, he replied ‘Because you were rubbish this weekend.’ Like that, direct. It shocked me, but it made me want to immediately respond on the pitch,”