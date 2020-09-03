FG asks schools to prepare for reopening

The federal government has asked school administrators to begin preparing for the reopening of schools.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made the disclosure during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, the reopening would be done in phases.

He said, “For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.

“Meanwhile, daycare centres should remain closed until this level of risk is assessed. If there will be opening of schools, it must be stage and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”