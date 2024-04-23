Top stories

Dana Air Plane Veers Off Lagos Airport Runway

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
The Dana Air plane
The Dana Air plane

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a Dana Air plane experienced a runway excursion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to reports gathered by Okay.ng, the incident occurred without any casualties.

The incident is believed to have been caused by heavy rain, which led to slippery runway conditions.

In a statement confirming the incident, Dana Air confirmed that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries.

- Advertisement -

The statement reads: “Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos. today 23/04/24

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

“We have also updated the AIB and NCAA on the incident and the aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation.

“We wish to thank the airport authorities, our crew for their very swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident and our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.

- Advertisement -

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Power Outage Hits Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo as Vandals Destroy Transmission Towers
Next Article Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) CBN Announces Fresh Sales of US Dollars to BDCs at N1,021/$

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Abuja School Launches Probe as Student Bullying Video Sparks Outcry
News
Emeka Ihedioha
Emeka Ihedioha Resigns from PDP, Cites Party’s Failure as Opposition
Politics
Dangote Refinery
Diesel at N940, Jet A1 at N980 as Dangote Refinery Crashes Fuel Prices Again
Business
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
CBN Announces Fresh Sales of US Dollars to BDCs at N1,021/$
Business
Power Outage Hits Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo as Vandals Destroy Transmission Towers
News