Dana Air Plane Veers Off Lagos Airport Runway

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a Dana Air plane experienced a runway excursion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to reports gathered by Okay.ng, the incident occurred without any casualties.

The incident is believed to have been caused by heavy rain, which led to slippery runway conditions.

In a statement confirming the incident, Dana Air confirmed that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries.

The statement reads: “Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos. today 23/04/24

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

“We have also updated the AIB and NCAA on the incident and the aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation.

“We wish to thank the airport authorities, our crew for their very swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident and our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”