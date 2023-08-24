FCT Minister Wike Assures Payment of Medical Bills for Abuja Building Collapse Victims

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the city administration will cover the medical expenses of the victims affected by the Garki building collapse.

The collapse occurred at approximately 11:50 pm on Wednesday, causing a two-storey shopping plaza to cave in.

During a visit to the site on Thursday, Wike expressed his condolences and deep concern over the tragic incident.

He was accompanied by Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Wike described the incident as unfortunate, particularly due to the loss of two lives.

He commended the swift response of rescue agencies, especially the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for their efforts in rescuing the victims.

Addressing the situation, Wike instructed Permanent Secretary Olusade Adesola to coordinate the necessary arrangements for the payment of medical bills for the 35 individuals who were successfully rescued from the collapse.

In his statement, Wike stated, “It is quite unfortunate that we woke up this morning to hear this very disturbing news. I am grateful to all rescue agencies, especially NEMA. It’s unfortunate that two persons are dead. I will speak to the Permanent Secretary to make sure we pay the hospital bills of those who are rescued, and that should be done immediately.”