Shopping Plaza Collapses in Abuja Amid Heavy Rain

A two-storey shopping plaza in the Garki area of Abuja has collapsed, sending shockwaves through the community.

The incident occurred during a heavy downpour at approximately 11:50pm on Wednesday, causing significant concern and prompting immediate rescue efforts.

The building, situated around Lagos Street, crumbled under the force of the rain, leaving responders and citizens scrambling to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident was confirmed by Ikharo Attah, former aide to the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who took to his Facebook page to provide updates.

At around 2 am, Attah shared that 37 individuals had been successfully rescued from the wreckage.

He revealed that a dedicated team of rescuers was working diligently to free those who remained trapped, emphasizing that rescue operations were progressing despite the ongoing rain.

Two individuals were reported to be in critical condition and have been hospitalized alongside the rescued survivors.

Attah’s post read, “So far, 37 persons have been evacuated to the hospital, two fatally injured; others reportedly still trapped; rescue teams and others are on the ground. Rescue operations are slow due to the ongoing rain. They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble.”