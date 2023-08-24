NLNG reaffirms commitment to community-driven development in host communities

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has reaffirmed its commitment to the Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMoU) signed with host communities in 2021, aimed at driving community-led sustainable development initiatives.

The statement was made during the commissioning of projects by the Rumuji Community Cluster.

The completed projects, including a one-kilometer Rumuji/Rumuewhor Link Road, scholarships for 29 university undergraduate students, and the renovation and furnishing of the Rumuji Community Development Foundation (RCDF) Secretariat, were funded and executed under the GMoU program.

The GMoU framework establishes clusters to oversee community-initiated projects through a Foundation that operates with a Board of Trustees, Steering Committees, and Community Trusts.

NLNG provides financial support to these clusters, encouraging them to seek additional funding from other donors and development agencies to further finance community development initiatives.

Speaking at the Rumuji commissioning ceremony, Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering communities to drive their own development.

He described the GMoU program as a symphony of progress conducted by the communities themselves, with NLNG acting as a catalyst for sustainable growth and self-reliance.

Odeh stated, “NLNG’s GMoU is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering communities as architects of their destiny. Through meaningful partnerships and steadfast dedication, we are igniting the spark of self-reliance, fostering secure havens, and catalysing sustainable growth. This is not just development – it’s a symphony of progress conducted by the communities it uplifts. NLNG’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable development reflects in every stride we take together.

“Today stands as a testament to the fruition of our aspirations. The vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment exhibited by the Rumuji community in executing GMoU projects exemplify a journey of unparalleled transformation. Among these endeavours, the pioneering Rumuji/Rumuewhor Link Road shines as a beacon of progress, poised to elevate the socio-economic landscape,”

Engr. Charles Amadi, the Honourable Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs in Rivers State, lauded NLNG for enabling the establishment of the Rumuji Community Development Foundation, which has enabled the community to actively pursue sustainable development goals.

He commended the community for their dedication to the GMoU and recognized the projects’ success as a benchmark for developmental initiatives in the state.

High Chief S.I.O Elechi, the Chairman of the RCDF Board of Trustees, highlighted that the projects were implemented using 100% local content, contributing to job creation and local capacity building.

He urged community members to take ownership and ensure the sustainability of the projects. He also praised NLNG for the GMoU framework, assuring the company of the community’s ongoing commitment to maintaining harmonious relationships and a peaceful environment for operations.

NLNG has established GMoU agreements with several clusters, including Ogbum-nu-Abali, Ubeta, Rumuji, Okrika, Kalabari, Egi, Ogba, Abua, Ekpeye, and Emohua, reflecting its dedication to fostering community-led development across various regions.