Release Our Promotional Arrears or Risk ‘Industrial Peace’ — ASUU to FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities following a National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Maiduguri has asked the Federal Government through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to release outstanding promotion arrears owed its members in the interest of industrial peace and harmony in Nigerian universities.

The ASUU in a statement released on Thursday morning said it was also disturbed by the news of employment racketeering perpetrated through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The statement reads, “NEC noted with serious concern that ASUU members are currently owed several months of promotion arrears arising from distortions traceable to the forceful enrollment of academics on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information platform.

NEC observed that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has failed to address the issue despite several efforts by the union and university administrations.

“Consequently, ASUU calls on the OAGF to ensure the immediate release of backlog of promotion arrears to our members in the interest of industrial peace and harmony.

“NEC was disturbed by reports of massive employment racketeering perpetuated by operators of the discredited IPPIS, including scandalous revelations at the recent sittings of House of Representatives’ Probe Panel on IPPIS.

NEC observed that the unsavoury trend has eroded university employment tradition in violation of the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003, and Guidelines for Appointments and Promotions of individual universities. ASUU rejects all illegal appointments sponsored by the IPPIS and its agents in Nigerian public universities.”