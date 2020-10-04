EndSars: WizKid attacks Buhari, tells him to address killing of Nigerian youths

Nigerian singer, WizKid has called out President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday over outcry against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The StarBoy boss said this while reacting to the recent trend of #EndSars calling for the scrapping of the police unit.

WizKid in a tweet responding to Buhari’s quick recovery message to the United States President, Donald Trump, from coronavirus, said the Nigerian President should address the killing of youths in Nigeria and leave America alone.

He wrote: “Donald trump is not your business!

“Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

“Nothing concern u for America!

“Face your country !!”