EndSars: WizKid calls on Sanwo-Olu to intervene

Nigerian singer, WizKid has called on the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene over the recent outcry against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The #EndSars hashtag trended again on Saturday following a video shared by a Twitter user alleging that SARS officials shot “a young boy dead at Ughelli, Delta state.”

However, Wizkid via his Twitter handle on Sunday responding to Buhari’s quick recovery message to the United States President, Donald Trump, from coronavirus, said the Nigerian President should address the killing of youths in Nigeria and leave America alone.

The StarBoy boss in another tweet asked Governor Sanwo-Olu to do something over the issue.

“Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you are of the entertainment industry and all we do.

“Pls, do something let’s be proud of you too abeg! #Endsars!!”