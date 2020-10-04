Fani-Kayode accuses estranged wife of adultery, denies abusing her

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to a video circulating on social media alleging that he abused his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

In the video shared by Sahara Reporters on Saturday, Fani-Kayode was seen engaging in a heated argument with Precious.

However, reacting to the video, the former minister explained that he had never abused his estranged wife.

Furthermore, Fani-Kayode explained that the incident that led to the argument was after he found out she was cheating with a married man.

He said: “@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me abusing my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video.

“There was no physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was no physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to physical and verbal abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!

“My words in the video are self-explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have never physically abused my estranged wife.”