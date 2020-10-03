EndSARS trends again as Nigerians demand scrapping of police unit

Nigerians on Saturday are calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force using the #EndSARS hashtag via Twitter.

This is coming following a video shared by a Twitter user alleging that SARS officials shot “a young boy dead at Ughelli, Delta state.”

Also, @GlorYBaee revealed how SARS arrested her teenage cousin for having a white girl’s picture on his phone.

She explained that the family paid N35,000 to get the cousin freed.

“SARS just picked up my 19-year-old cousin, someone that just stepped out to cut his hair. #EndSARS.

“They stopped him and searched his phone, found a white girl’s picture he saved from Facebook. That was his offence. They’re asking for N50,000 bail. He’s in Bayelsa State CID. They’ve released him on N35,000 bail,” she shared on Twitter.