Emir Sanusi accepts Ganduje’s appointment as Kano council chiefs chairman

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has accepted his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had issued a 2-day ultimatum to Sanusi to accept or reject the appointment.

In response to the ultimatum, Emir Sanusi in a letter through Acting Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf, to the Secretary to the State Government expressed his willingness to function in the new capacity.

The letter read, “Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor.

“For clarity, the directives may include the appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other logistics to make the Council operational.”