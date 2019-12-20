‘Mourinho will be desperate to beat us’ – Lampard reveals

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho will welcome his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

The 56-year-old manager helped Chelsea secure two Premier League titles in his first spell in charge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has revealed that the Portuguese professional football manager will be be “desperate” for a win over his old club.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Lampard said:

“I think it will be special. I think it will make a difference to me, I think it will make a difference to him.

“We’re both professionals, we’re driven, and sometimes when you come across someone you worked with or a club that you worked with, it pushes you on that little bit more in the best possible way.

“And it’s Tottenham-Chelsea, that game has enough anyway. And then you have Jose Mourinho there. And he’s going to be desperate to beat us, let’s make no bones,”

Chelsea was 12 points above Tottenham before Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino last month.

Meanwhile, victory over Chelsea will push Tottenham into fourth place.