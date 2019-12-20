OFFICIAL: Arsenal name Mikel Arteta as permanent head coach

Arsenal has officially appointed Mikel Arteta as its permanent head coach.

The English football club disclosed through a statement on its website on Friday.

The official statement read, “We’re delighted to announce Mikel Arteta is joining the club as our head coach on Sunday.”

Mikel, a former club captain, played for us for five seasons from 2011 to 2016 and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Speaking with the club after the appointment, Arteta said: “This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

According to Arsenal, Arteta’s coaching team will be announced as soon as possible.