Ganduje gives 2-day ultimatum to Emir Sanusi to accept appointment

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has issued a 2-day ultimatum to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to accept or reject his appointment as the Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs.

Salihu Yakasai, the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Yakasai, who is also known as Dawisu, said the Emir of Kano is expected to notify the government of his acceptance or otherwise officially.

“The Kano State Government, has given a 2day ultimatum (from today) to His Highness the Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido, to officially notify the government his acceptance or otherwise, of his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Emirs,” he tweeted.

It can be recalled that Governor Ganduje had on Thursday in a statement revealed that he has gotten a letter asking him to dethrone Emir Sanusi over face-off between the government and the emir.