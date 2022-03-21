EFCC grants Willie Obiano administrative bail

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has been granted administrative bail.

Bawa made this disclosure while speaking to journalists on the sideline of the 5th Annual General Assembly meeting of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa in Abuja on Monday.

According to the EFCC chairman, the commission was waiting for Obiano to perfect his bail.

“There is nothing political about the investigation. You know what the EFCC stands for,” Bawa said.

“We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crimes and we link it up together and then we go to court. That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do.

“We have been accused of media trial. But we will continue to do our investigation professionally.

“He has been granted bail and we are waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions he has been cooperating with us and everything is going on well,” he said.