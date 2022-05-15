Deborah Samuel’s parents speak for the first time since her death

The parents of slain Sokoto student, Deborah Yakubu, have finally reacted to the death of their daughter.

Okay.ng recalls that Deborah, who was a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, was gruesomely killed over alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed.

She was buried on Saturday in her hometown, Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Speaking to DailyPost, her father Emmanuel Garba, a security personnel with the Niger State Water Works Cooperation at Tungan-Magajiya said his family had taken her death as an act of God.

Garba said: “We can’t say or do anything, except to take it easy as an act of God. We have left all to God, we have decided to take it like that.

“I personally went and brought back the body of my daughter to enable me to bury my own child. This is because keeping her in the morgue will not return her back.

“When I got there, I met government officials and made them understand the need to allow me take her back home and they agreed with me. When we got to the morgue, those in charge asked me to sign the necessary documents and I did. They released the corpse to me.

“I personally, paid the sum of N120,000 to the driver out of many that refused to convey her back home and it is because of the condition of the remains. Most drivers we approached all refused except one.

“The government wanted me to leave the remains, when they called me, I said no, they should allow me to please, bury my daughter.”

Alheri Emmanuel, the mother of the deceased, said Deborah was the second out of seven children.

She said: “I have nothing to say, I am grateful to God and for your efforts. I have given God my heart and may God strengthen me. We have nothing to say.

“Because of what happened to me, I will no longer send my children to schools where so much money is involved. Because of her education, the education of some of her siblings suffered as it is so difficult to care for them all at the same time. And, now things are difficult for us.”