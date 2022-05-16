Tambuwal relaxes curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis, asks residents to maintain peace

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state following violent protest over the arrest of some persons allegedly involved in Deborah Samuel’s killing.

Okay.ng recalls that some youths in Sokoto took to the streets to protest and demand the unconditional release of suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini, said Tambuwal ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew following a security report.

It noted that the revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the briefing by the Security Heads in the State, the State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR Mutawallen Sokoto has ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew in force in Sokoto metropolis.

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to afford people the window to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood.”

The government also added that residents should “maintain peace in this regard, as it will not condone any breach of law and order in the state”.