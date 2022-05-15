BBNaija 2022: How to audition for Big Brother Naija season 7

Auditions for season 7 of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija reality show have commenced.

Okay.ng reports that this was announced via the verified Twitter handle of the reality TV show.

According to the announcement, the audition began Sunday, 15th May, 2022, and will end on May 30, 2022.

The organisers in a tweet said: “Biggie is calling you back home.

“#BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open, are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon or Whitemoney?

“This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about.”

Interested appilicants should follow the below steps to audition for Big Brother Naija season 7: