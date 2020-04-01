COVID-19: NCDC distributes face masks, kits received from Jack Ma

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the distribution of medical materials received from China billionaire, Jack Ma, to fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria had accepted delivery of the items which includes face masks, face shield, coverall gown and reagents for testing.

On Wednesday, the NCDC announced on Twitter that the items have been shared “with priority given to states with the highest number of cases at the time of distribution.”