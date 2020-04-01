News

COVID-19: NCDC distributes face masks, kits received from Jack Ma

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 1, 2020
Less than a minute

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the distribution of medical materials received from China billionaire, Jack Ma, to fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria had accepted delivery of the items which includes face masks, face shield, coverall gown and reagents for testing.

On Wednesday, the NCDC announced on Twitter that the items have been shared “with priority given to states with the highest number of cases at the time of distribution.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

174
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close