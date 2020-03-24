News

COVID-19: Nigeria takes delivery of Jack Ma’s medical supplies donation

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye March 24, 2020
Nigeria has Tuesday received a donation of medical supplies from the co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma.

The Chinese billionaire had through his foundation ‘Jack Ma Foundation’ donated millions of face masks, testing kits, and other protective equipment to Africa in bid to fight the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Okay.ng understands that a cargo plane owned by Ethiopian Airlines landed around 3:20 p.m. at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, with the items



COVID-19 in Nigeria

44
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


