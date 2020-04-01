WHO predicts COVID-19 cases will reach one million in few days

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has predicted that that number of confirmed cases around the world will reach one million in the next few days.

Ghebreyesus disclosed while expressing his concern this during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He said: “As we enter the 4th month since the start of the #COVID19 pandemic, I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection. Over the past 5 weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases, reaching almost every country, territory and area.

“The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days, we will reach one million confirmed #COVID19 cases, and 50,000 deaths.”