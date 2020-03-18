COVID-19: Atiku commends Buhari for imposing travel ban on US, Italy, China and others

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has commended the effort of President Muhammadu for putting in place a policy of restriction on travelers from countries with high coronavirus cases.

The statement was released from his twitter handle (@atiku), he said: “I commend the FG for heeding to our calls by putting in place a policy of restriction on travelers from countries with high Coronavirus cases. I call on Nigerians to adhere strictly to @WHO and @NCDCgov protocols on personal hygiene and social distancing”.

It can be recalled that the former Vice President had earlier advised the FG to suspend temporarily stamp duty and reduce the pump price of petrol in order to help the economy of the country.