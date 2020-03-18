Address Nigerians on COVID-19, Senate tells Buhari

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The lawmakers made this call during plenary on Wednesday after the matter was raised by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe).

He said: “there is a need for President Muhammadu Buhari to address the issue of coronavirus and assure Nigerians of government effort. Other Presidents in other nations are doing it and there is a need for Mr. President to address Nigerians.”

Other Senators like Oluremu Tinubu, George Sekibo, Sam Egwu and Emmanuel Bwacha also joined the call.

It can be recalled that Nigeria had recorded eight cases of the deadly coronavirus so far.