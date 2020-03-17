COVID-19: Atiku advises Buhari to suspend stamp duty, reduce petrol price

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend temporarily stamp duty and reduce the pump price of petrol to help Nigerians survive the impact of coronavirus on the economy of the country.

Atiku shared his suggestions in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media office.

The statement reads in part: “I recommend that policies like the stamp duty on all types of accounts be temporarily suspended, until such time as the nation’s economy has turned the tide in the fight against this virulent scourge.

“Furthermore, as the landing cost of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, has reduced significantly, it is strongly recommended that the government should not absorb the savings, but should pass it on to the Nigerian people by way of reducing the pump price of PMS to reflect the current prevailing market costs.”

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria recorded a third case of coronavirus in Lagos State.