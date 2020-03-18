NASU threatens to strike over IPPIS

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has threatened to declare nationwide industrial action over alleged irregularities observed in the payment of February salaries to its members by the federal government via the use of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union in a letter signed its general secretary, Peter Adeyemi, sent to sent to the education minister, Adamu Adamu; his labour counterpart, Chris Ngige, among others, said its leadership would like to meet the director on March 25 by 12 noon to address the differences.

The letter reads in part: “The purpose of the audience is in connection with the payment of February 20202 salary to NASU members in the federal universities and inter-university centres, federal polytechnics and federal colleges of education on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“We wish to express our disappointment over the haphazard payment of the February 2020 salaries to our members. In fact, the abysmal implementation of IPPIS in the above named institutions has brought untold hardship to our members.

“We observed with shock that in an attempt to save money for the federal government, your office decided to shortchange our members by the haphazard nature of the implementation. This no doubt has made our union a laughing stock and subject of mockery and ridicule by those who opposed IPPIS implementation ab-initio.”

The union has, therefore, notified government that the outcome of the meeting would determine whether its members would commence a seven-day warning strike on Monday, March 30, or not. It, however, advised its members to be prepared for the strike action.