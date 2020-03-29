News

COVID-19: Aisha Buhari sends message to El-Rufai, prays for his quick recovery

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has sent a message to the governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai who rested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mrs Buhari in the message posted on her Twitter handle (@aishambuhari), prayed for the quick recovery of the governor.

She tweeted: “Gov. Nasir, I am deeply touched by the news of your Covid 19 status. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere prayers for your quick recovery. I want to assure you that with collective effort we will overcome it. In Shaa Allah!

“Allah ya bamu lafiya gaba daya.”

Okay.ng recalls that El-Rufai had personally himself announced his positive status on Saturday evening.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close