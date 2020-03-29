COVID-19: Aisha Buhari sends message to El-Rufai, prays for his quick recovery

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has sent a message to the governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai who rested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mrs Buhari in the message posted on her Twitter handle (@aishambuhari), prayed for the quick recovery of the governor.

She tweeted: “Gov. Nasir, I am deeply touched by the news of your Covid 19 status. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere prayers for your quick recovery. I want to assure you that with collective effort we will overcome it. In Shaa Allah!

“Allah ya bamu lafiya gaba daya.”

Okay.ng recalls that El-Rufai had personally himself announced his positive status on Saturday evening.