Chief medical doctor of UCH Ibadan tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Medical doctor of University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CMD made the announcement in a statement personally signed by him on Sunday.

The statement reads: “On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

“Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”