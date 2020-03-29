News

Okonjo-Iweala expresses worries over containment of COVID-19 in Africa

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has expressed her worries over the containment of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa.

Okonjo-Iweala through her Twitter handle on Sunday said the window of containing the virus in Africa is narrowing.

She tweeted: “Africa’s window for containing is narrowing! As of March 28, there are 4,106 cases in 46 countries with 124 deaths. Still too many reports and videos of people gathering in churches, mosques, and markets. Spread the word! Don’t congregate. Save lives!”.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close