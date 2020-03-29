Okonjo-Iweala expresses worries over containment of COVID-19 in Africa

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has expressed her worries over the containment of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa.

Okonjo-Iweala through her Twitter handle on Sunday said the window of containing the virus in Africa is narrowing.

She tweeted: “Africa’s window for containing is narrowing! As of March 28, there are 4,106 cases in 46 countries with 124 deaths. Still too many reports and videos of people gathering in churches, mosques, and markets. Spread the word! Don’t congregate. Save lives!”.