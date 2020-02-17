HeadlinesNews

Court stops INEC from deregistering 31 political parties

February 17, 2020
A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.

According to Justice Anwuli Chikere, in her ruling on Monday, she said having failed to counter the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

In an interlocutory motion with suit number: FHC//ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democratic (ACD) and 2 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation and another (INEC), the applicants had on Oct. 30, 2019, approached the court.

Okay.ng reports that INEC had on February 6th, deregistered 74 political parties.



