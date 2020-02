Less than a minute

The Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has yet again welcomed a baby boy with one of his wives, Olori Damilola.

Queen Damilola, who is the youngest wife, shared the news through her Instagram page on Monday, February 17th.

She wrote: “Alliamdullillai on my new born baby boy congratulations to me😍😍 Omo oba ti de.”