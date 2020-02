Less than a minute

INEC deregisters 74 political parties out of existing 91

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties ahead of the general elections in 2023.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the decision made after a review of the 2019 elections.

More to come…