Abuja Court orders arrest of ex-Customs boss, Abdullahi Dikko Inde

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu February 17, 2020
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Inde Dikko, over his continued failure to attend court.

Dikko is standing trial before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in a fraud charge filed against him and two others by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Ojukwu in her ruling noted that Dikko’s lawyer, Solomon Akuma (SAN), who on the last adjourned date undertook to ensure that his client attends court today, only turned around to present a medical report claiming Dikko was critically ill and on admission in London.



