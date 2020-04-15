Coronavirus: FCT discharges additional three patients

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the discharge of three people who had been on treatment for COVID-19 at different Isolation Centres in Abuja.

Bello made this disclosure through his Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Okay.ng recalls that the FCT discharged nine persons earlier in the day.

However, in an update, the FCT minister said: “I am glad to announce that additional three (3) #COVID19 patients have been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the FCT after they tested negative. The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 23 as at 7:30pm, April 15th, 2020.”