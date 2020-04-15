News

Coronavirus: FCT discharges additional three patients

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 15, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammad Bello
Muhammad Bello

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the discharge of three people who had been on treatment for COVID-19 at different Isolation Centres in Abuja.

Bello made this disclosure through his Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Okay.ng recalls that the FCT discharged nine persons earlier in the day.

However, in an update, the FCT minister said: “I am glad to announce that additional three (3) #COVID19 patients have been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the FCT after they tested negative. The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 23 as at 7:30pm, April 15th, 2020.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
373
Deaths
11
Recovered
99
Active
263
Last updated: April 15, 2020 - 11:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close