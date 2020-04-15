Coronavirus: 9 patients discharged in FCT, total now 20

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the discharge of nine people who had been on treatment for COVID-19 at different Isolation Centres in Abuja.

Bello made this disclosure through his Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

He tweeted: “I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50am, April 15th, 2020.

“Out of the nine (9) newly discharged, two (2) were treated at the National Hospital Isolation & Treatment Centre while the other seven (7) were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada

“I urge FCT residents to adhere to all safety measures.”

Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 373 cases of COVID-19 as of 11:00pm on Tuesday.