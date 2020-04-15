News

Coronavirus: Enugu discharges patient after recovery

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 15, 2020
The Enugu State Ministry of Health has discharged one patient from treatment and isolation centre for COVID 19.

The NCDC had announced 2 cases of COVID 19 in Enugu. They have been in Isolation receiving care.

Enugu’s health commissioner, Ik. E. Obi, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “one of them is now negative for the Coronavirus and has been discharged.

“The other person is stable and responding very well to treatment.

“We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
373
Deaths
11
Recovered
99
Active
263
Last updated: April 15, 2020 - 10:49 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


