Coronavirus: Nigeria records 34 new cases in five states, total hits 407

Nigeria has recorded Thirty-four (34) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 18 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger State.
As of 11:20 pm on 15th April, there are 407 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and Twenty-eight (128) patients have been discharged with ten (12) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos- 232
- FCT- 58
- Osun- 20
- Kano- 16
- Edo- 15
- Oyo- 11
- Ogun- 9
- Katsina- 7
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 6
- Kwara- 4
- Delta- 4
- Ondo- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Niger- 2
- Benue- 1
- Anambra- 1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
407
+34
Deaths
12
+1
Recovered
128
Active
267
Last updated: April 16, 2020 - 1:19 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/