Coronavirus: Nigeria records 34 new cases in five states, total hits 407

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 15, 2020
Nigeria has recorded Thirty-four (34) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 18 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger State.

As of 11:20 pm on 15th April, there are 407 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and Twenty-eight (128) patients have been discharged with ten (12) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:

  • Lagos- 232
  • FCT- 58
  • Osun- 20
  • Kano- 16
  • Edo- 15
  • Oyo- 11
  • Ogun- 9
  • Katsina- 7
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Kaduna- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 6
  • Kwara- 4
  • Delta- 4
  • Ondo- 3
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Niger- 2
  • Benue- 1
  • Anambra- 1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
407
+34
Deaths
12
+1
Recovered
128
Active
267
Last updated: April 16, 2020 - 1:19 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


