Coronavirus: Nigeria records 34 new cases in five states, total hits 407

Nigeria has recorded Thirty-four (34) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 18 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger State.

As of 11:20 pm on 15th April, there are 407 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and Twenty-eight (128) patients have been discharged with ten (12) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT: