Checkout the Complete Table of English Premier League

The English Premier league table has just swing into action and has released their table.

The table shows Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City and Tottenham as the top four teams respectively. All the four teams excluding Liverpool experienced wins with paused them further up the table.

Experiencing a resurgence in fortunes, Arsenal has successfully climbed from the 15th to 11th after the successive wins that have safeguarded Mikel Arteta’s job.

At the bottom, Sheffield United glued with two points.

See the full table below;