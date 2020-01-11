Buhari’s family can use presidential jet, says Garba Shehu

The spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has said the first family have the right to use the Presidential jet.

Shehu said this in response to criticisms which followed after Hanan, the daughter of President Buhari, used the Presidential jet to attend a private function in Bauchi State.

According to Garba Shehu, Hanan’s trip to Bauchi on Thursday, January 9, 2020, was duly authorized and also followed normal procedure.

He said, “It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised.

“It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others.

“These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”