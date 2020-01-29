Call for Buhari’s resignation foolish – Presidency attacks Senator Abaribe

The Presidency has reacted to a call for the resignation of President Muhammad Buhari.

Okay.ng reports that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe had called on Buhari to resign as President over failure to solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

According to Abaribe, Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed Nigerians for failing to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

He noted that Buhari has refused to sack his appointees despite the fact they are underperforming in their respective fields.

Reacting to Abaribe’s call, Garba Shebi, spokesman to President Buhari, through his social media pages said the call does not represent the will of Nigerians.

Garba said: “President Buhari to resign on what basis? Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit. That call does not represent the opinion of the country.

“This is the opinion of an armchair critic, known for making stray comments.

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air.

“Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility.

“Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

“President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it.”