Insecurity: Senator calls on Buhari to resign immediately

Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the issue of insecurity in the country.

Okay.ng understands that Abaribe, who is a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made this call during a debate on insecurity in the country on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

According to Abaribe, Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed Nigerians for failing to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

He noted that Buhari has refused to sack his appointees despite the fact they are underperforming in their respective fields.

Abaribe said, “Those who live on propaganda shall die by propaganda.

“Defeat is staring us on the face.

“Nigerians did not elect the Chief of Staff, Nigerians did not elect heads of Security, Nigerians elected President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and in 2019.

“As it is, we are facing the head of the Nigerian government and this is President Buhari. He should resign with immediate effect.”

Senate President Ahmed Lawan, however, interrupted Abaribe cautioning him not to politicise the issue of insecurity rather provide a solution.