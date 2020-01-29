Nigerian government moves to recover $321m Abacha loot

The federal government has said it is planning to repatriate another $321million Abacha loot through a tripartite assets sharing agreement between the Island of Jersey, the United States of America and Nigeria.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to Malami, the recovered loot would be spent on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the 2nd Niger Bridge and the Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

In addition, Malami said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed would also cover assets or funds recovered from James Ibori, Diezani Allison-Madueke, and Kola Aluko.