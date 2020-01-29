News

Nigerian government moves to recover $321m Abacha loot

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh January 29, 2020
Abubakar Malami
Abubakar Malami

The federal government has said it is planning to repatriate another $321million Abacha loot through a tripartite assets sharing agreement between the Island of Jersey, the United States of America and Nigeria.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to Malami, the recovered loot would be spent on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the 2nd Niger Bridge and the Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

In addition, Malami said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed would also cover assets or funds recovered from James Ibori, Diezani Allison-Madueke, and Kola Aluko.



Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
