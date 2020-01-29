Sport

Manchester United gives update on signing Bruno Fernandes

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ng January 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Bruno Fernandes
Sporting's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes shouts during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and SL Benfica at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on January 17, 2020. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United have agreed on a deal worth up to 80 million euros (£67 million, $88 million) to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Okay.ng understands that the Premier Club disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.”

Fernandes, 25, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for many months, but United were previously unwilling to meet Sporting’s valuation.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Source
AFP
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng

Agency Report with Okay.ng

Back to top button
Close