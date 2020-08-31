BBNaija: Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Trikytee, Vee nominated for possible Eviction

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Vee and Trikytee have been put up for possible eviction this week.

Okay.ng recalls that Big Brother on Sunday announced a change in voting system reverting to the previous way of housemates being nominated for eviction.

On Monday, Erica won the Head of House challenge and picked Prince as her deputy which excludes them from possible this week.

The remaining housemates were called up to the nominate who should be lined up for eviction.

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Vee and Trikytee emerged with the highest nominations.

Here is how housemates voted on Monday;

Trikytee – Lucy and Laycon

Nengi – Lucy and Laycon

Dorothy – Laycon and Vee

Laycon – Lucy and Trikytee

Kiddwaya – Trikytee and Lucy

Ozo – Kiddwaya and Lucy

Vee – Trikytee and Dorothy

Prince – Nengi and Ozo

Erica – Vee and Laycon

Neo – Kiddwaya and Lucy