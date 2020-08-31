BBNaija: Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Trikytee, Vee nominated for possible Eviction
Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Vee and Trikytee have been put up for possible eviction this week.
Okay.ng recalls that Big Brother on Sunday announced a change in voting system reverting to the previous way of housemates being nominated for eviction.
On Monday, Erica won the Head of House challenge and picked Prince as her deputy which excludes them from possible this week.
The remaining housemates were called up to the nominate who should be lined up for eviction.
Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Vee and Trikytee emerged with the highest nominations.
Here is how housemates voted on Monday;
Trikytee – Lucy and Laycon
Nengi – Lucy and Laycon
Dorothy – Laycon and Vee
Laycon – Lucy and Trikytee
Kiddwaya – Trikytee and Lucy
Ozo – Kiddwaya and Lucy
Vee – Trikytee and Dorothy
Prince – Nengi and Ozo
Erica – Vee and Laycon
Neo – Kiddwaya and Lucy