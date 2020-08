Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Erica has won the Head of House challenge for Week 7 in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

She takes over from Ozo, who ended his reign in Week 6.

The housemates played a game on Monday, where Erica finished with 29 points.

This is the second time she is winning the Head of House Game.

Erica picked Prince to be her deputy.