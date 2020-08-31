Buhari inaugurates APC tripartite consultative committee [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, inaugurated a Tripartite Consultative Committee of the executive, legislature and leadership of the All Progressives Congress at the Council Chambers of the State House Abuja

The consultative committee which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Chairman, has as members Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase; Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Others include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, will server as secretary of the Committee.