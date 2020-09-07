BBNaija: Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes, says Erica

Disqualified BBNaija housemates, Erica has said Kiddwaya played a role in her getting strikes.

Erica made this disclosure during her first interview following her disqualification on Sunday.

The 26-year-old noted that she also played a role in him getting strikes.

She said, “What drew me to Kiddwaya is the fact that, I feel like that we, kind of have some similarities.

“We are both carefree, we are both crazy, we are kind of complete babies too, and our conversations follows very naturally. We are very cool.

“I do not think Kiddwaya feels the same way about me, but I don’t really care about all that.

“I think Kiddwaya played a role in my getting strikes, but I think, it is still my responsibility, and I feel like I also played a role in him getting strikes.”