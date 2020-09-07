Celebrities

BBNaija: Erica reveals what she learnt from the house

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi Follow on Twitter September 8, 2020
Erica
Erica

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica has revealed what she learnt from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House following her disqualification on Sunday.

Speaking during her first interview, Erica said she has learnt it is fine to be alone.

She said, “The lesson I’ve learned from staying in the house is that I should be fine with being alone.

“I noticed that I wasn’t fine being alone, but now I know, that I have to be fine with being on my own.”

Watch the full interview here.

