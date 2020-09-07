BBNaija: Erica reveals what she learnt from the house

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica has revealed what she learnt from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House following her disqualification on Sunday.

Speaking during her first interview, Erica said she has learnt it is fine to be alone.

She said, “The lesson I’ve learned from staying in the house is that I should be fine with being alone.

“I noticed that I wasn’t fine being alone, but now I know, that I have to be fine with being on my own.”

Watch the full interview here.