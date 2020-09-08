Nigeria’s petrol price among cheapest in Africa – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has said the petrol price in the country is among the cheapest in Africa.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this revelation during at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He was reacting to criticism greeting the recent increase in petrol price to N162 per litre.

Mohammed said, “In spite of the recent increase in the price of fuel to N162 per litre, petrol prices in Nigeria remain the lowest in the West/Central African sub-regions.

“Below is a comparative analysis of petrol prices in the sub-regions (naira equivalent per litre): Nigeria -N162 per litre; Ghana -N332 per litre; Benin -N359 per litre; Togo – N300 per litre; Niger – N346 per litre; Chad -N366 per litre; Cameroon -N449 per litre; Burkina Faso -N433 per litre; Mali -N476 per litre; Liberia – N257 per litre; Sierra Leone -N281 per litre; Guinea -N363 per litre; and Senegal – N549 per litre.

“Outside the sub-region, petrol sells for N211 per litre in Egypt and N168 per litre in Saudi Arabia.

“You can now see that even with the removal of subsidy, fuel price in Nigeria remains among the cheapest in Africa.”